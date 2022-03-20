Left Menu

Covid: 27 fresh cases in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 27 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,550, officials said. Sixteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new Covid cases, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 27 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,550, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,750.

Of the fresh cases, four were from Jammu and 23 from the Kashmir division, officials said. Sringar district recorded the highest 20 cases -- all travellers, they said. Sixteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new Covid cases, they said. There are 115 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,48,685, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added.

