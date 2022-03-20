Left Menu

Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas breaks her own world record

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:15 IST
Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women's world record with a leap of 15.74 meters Sunday at the indoor world championships.

With the final jump of the competition in Belgrade, the Venezuelan went seven centimeters beyond the mark she set in winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last August.

The new outright women's world record was also 31 centimeters beyond the best indoor mark held by Rojas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

