CBI arrests officer at DGGI, private person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior intelligence officer, working in the office of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs 60 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior intelligence officer, working in the office of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs 60 lakh. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohit Dhankar, Senior Intelligence officer, working at DGGI in Ghaziabad and Rakesh Sharma, a private person.

CBI said a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs one crore through private persons for showing official favour to the complainant's father in a case at DGGI in Ghaziabad. CBI laid a trap and caught the private person for accepting a bribe of Rs 60 lakh as the first instalment on behalf of a public servant. The public servant was also caught. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

