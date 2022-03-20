Left Menu

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Updated: 20-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The following is the semi-final draw for the FA Cup, held on Sunday. Manchester City v Nottingham Forest/Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace The matches will be played at Wembley on April 16-17. The final will be held at the same venue on May 14.

