Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw
Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:10 IST
The following is the semi-final draw for the FA Cup, held on Sunday. Manchester City v Nottingham Forest/Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace The matches will be played at Wembley on April 16-17. The final will be held at the same venue on May 14.
