U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection - statement

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 04:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 04:48 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said in a statement on Sunday.

Thomas's symptoms are abating and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two, according to the statement.

