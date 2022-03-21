BRIEF-Plus500 Says It Enters Japanese Market Through Acquisition Of EZ Invest Securities

Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - ACQUISITION

* PLUS500 - ENTRY INTO JAPANESE MARKET THROUGH ACQUISITION OF EZ INVEST SECURITIES, CO., LTD. ("EZ INVEST"). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

