BRIEF-Plus500 Says It Enters Japanese Market Through Acquisition Of EZ Invest Securities
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:49 IST
Plus500 Ltd:
* PLUS500 LTD - ACQUISITION
* PLUS500 - ENTRY INTO JAPANESE MARKET THROUGH ACQUISITION OF EZ INVEST SECURITIES, CO., LTD. ("EZ INVEST"). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
