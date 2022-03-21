Left Menu

Wanted gangster killed in shootout with STF in Varanasi: Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:02 IST
Wanted gangster killed in shootout with STF in Varanasi: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged criminal involved in the murders of a journalist and a manager of a private firm was shot dead in Varanasi on Monday in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force, officials said here.

Gangster Manish Singh Monu was injured in an encounter with an STF unit on the border of the Lohta and Jansa police stations in the district and was rushed to hospital, they said.

He was declared dead in the hospital, they added. The officials said police also seized a pistol and a carbine besides many live cartridges at the site of the gunfight between the police and Monu and his accomplice, who managed to flee from there.

Monu was wanted in connection with several murder cases including those of a general manager of a company in Varanasi and a journalist, N D Tiwari, police said, adding the accused had dodged the police many times earlier.

The police had also declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh on Monu's arrest, they said.

An STF official said at least three people belonging to Monu's gang had been killed earlier in separate encounters with the police.

He identified the alleged slain gangsters as Rohit Singh Sunny, Rohit Gupta alias Kittu and Deepak Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022