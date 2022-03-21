Left Menu

Ukrainian governor says shells hit evacuation buses, 4 children wounded

The governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said buses evacuating civilians from front line areas were hit by shelling on Monday and four children were wounded in separate incidents. Russia denies targeting civilians. "Four children were taken to hospital," Oleksandr Starukh said in an online post. He blamed Russian forces.

The governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said buses evacuating civilians from front line areas were hit by shelling on Monday and four children were wounded in separate incidents. Reuters could not confirm the report independently. Russia denies targeting civilians.

"Four children were taken to hospital," Oleksandr Starukh said in an online post. He blamed Russian forces.

