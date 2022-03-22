Left Menu

Ukraine urges Russia to let supplies into Mariupol and to let civilians leave

Ukraine made a new appeal to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged southern city of Mariupol and to let civilians leave. "We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television. Vereshchuk also said Russia's armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:09 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine made a new appeal to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged southern city of Mariupol and to let civilians leave. "We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television.

Vereshchuk also said Russia's armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24

