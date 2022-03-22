Ukraine urges Russia to let supplies into Mariupol and to let civilians leave
Ukraine made a new appeal to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged southern city of Mariupol and to let civilians leave. "We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television. Vereshchuk also said Russia's armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine made a new appeal to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged southern city of Mariupol and to let civilians leave. "We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television.
Vereshchuk also said Russia's armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Chinese brands stay put in Russia for now despite Western exodus
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
COLUMN-Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine: Kemp
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi