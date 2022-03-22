Left Menu

Kerala HC reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into killing of RSS worker in Palakkad

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:35 IST
Kerala HC reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into killing of RSS worker in Palakkad
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking CBI probe into the killing of an RSS worker who was hacked to death in November last year in Palakkad district of the state.

After arguments from all sides concluded, Justice K Haripal reserved judgement in the matter.

The court had earlier opined that there were some aspects of the case which require an investigation by CBI.

The plea was moved by the slain RSS worker's wife seeking handing over of the case to CBI.

The state had opposed the plea saying it has arrested all the accused and that if any new agency comes in, it will have to carry out the entire process again which would delay filing of the final report and in the meanwhile, the accused might get out on bail.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 last year while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office-bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith who was hacked to death in front of his wife.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022