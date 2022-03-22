Kerala HC reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into killing of RSS worker in Palakkad

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking CBI probe into the killing of an RSS worker who was hacked to death in November last year in Palakkad district of the state.

After arguments from all sides concluded, Justice K Haripal reserved judgement in the matter.

The court had earlier opined that there were some aspects of the case which require an investigation by CBI.

The plea was moved by the slain RSS worker's wife seeking handing over of the case to CBI.

The state had opposed the plea saying it has arrested all the accused and that if any new agency comes in, it will have to carry out the entire process again which would delay filing of the final report and in the meanwhile, the accused might get out on bail.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 last year while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office-bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith who was hacked to death in front of his wife.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

