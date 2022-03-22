Left Menu

2 bodies found in drain in posh south Delhi

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said. The deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both from Arariya, Bihar, police said.According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two bodies being found in a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:30 IST
2 bodies found in drain in posh south Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said. The deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both from Arariya, Bihar, police said.

According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two bodies being found in a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area. The police so far has conjectured that the two men were murdered and thrown in the drain.

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site to retrieve the bodies, said the fire department. PTI NIT VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022