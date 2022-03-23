Left Menu

Once convicted for acid attack, man booked by Delhi Police for threatening to throw acid on same woman again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:45 IST
Once convicted for acid attack, man booked by Delhi Police for threatening to throw acid on same woman again
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was convicted in an acid attack case several years ago has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly threatening to throw acid on the same woman again, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a distant relative of the accused, filed a complaint at the Sultanpuri police station on Tuesday in the presence of some NGO workers.

She said, in her complaint, that the man again threatened to throw acid on her and her family members in December last year.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the man on the charges of sexual exploitation and blackmail, a police officer said.

The man was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh in an acid attack case filed by her and was released from jail in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022