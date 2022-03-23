120 persons with disabilities hired by Railways in 2021-22: Govt

The Indian Railways in 2021-22 hired 120 persons with disabilities, which is 69 per cent less than 2020-21 figures, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

In 2020-21, the Railways had hired a total of 383 persons with disabilities across India, he stated in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, the Railways had hired 1,053 persons with disabilities in 2019-20. ''No cases of violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, have come to the Ministry of Railways' notice,'' Vaishnaw noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)