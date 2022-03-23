Left Menu

120 persons with disabilities hired by Railways in 2021-22: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:24 IST
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Railways in 2021-22 hired 120 persons with disabilities, which is 69 per cent less than 2020-21 figures, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

In 2020-21, the Railways had hired a total of 383 persons with disabilities across India, he stated in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, the Railways had hired 1,053 persons with disabilities in 2019-20. ''No cases of violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, have come to the Ministry of Railways' notice,'' Vaishnaw noted.

