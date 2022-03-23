Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister slams MLA Sanyam Lodha over his 'slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family' remark

Rajasthan Minister and Congress MLA Pratap Khachariyawas on Wednesday slammed Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha over his "slaves of the Nehru-Gandhi family" remark saying that the family which itself fought for the country's freedom, will never ask anyone to do its slavery.

Rajasthan Minister and Congress MLA Pratap Khachariyawas on Wednesday slammed Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha over his "slaves of the Nehru-Gandhi family" remark saying that the family which itself fought for the country's freedom, will never ask anyone to do its slavery. Sanyam Lodha, who is also an adviser to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the statement in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, "Yes, we are slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family and we will remain their slaves till their last breath."

Reacting to the statement, Khachariyawas said, "Gandhi-Nehru family itself had fought against Britishers for India's independence and sacrificed their own lives for our freedom. Motilal Nehru ji was multi-millionaire and he kept crores at stake for freedom." "I believe that the family which itself fought for our freedom can never ask anyone to do its slavery," he stated.

Sanyam Lodha said that the country was built by the Gandhi-Nehru family therefore they will remain their slaves. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said that worshipping someone in this manner will always reveal the shortfalls of the party in a democracy.

"Worshipping Gandhi family is increasing day by day here. This is true that they have done a lot for the nation but worshipping them in this manner always reveals their shortfalls in a democratic nation," Rathore said. (ANI)

