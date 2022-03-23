Left Menu

HC directs police to give security cover to married couple facing threat from families

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:37 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to provide security cover to a couple who got married against the wishes of their families and both are now facing threat to life from them.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla at around 4.50 PM for an urgent listing as the couple apprehends that they may be harmed by their respective families.

The 20-year-old woman, who was present in the court, told the bench that she and the man got married in November 2021 and the marriage was not acceptable to their families and now her father has filed a police complaint.

The woman said she and her husband are now residing in Central Delhi and urged the court to provide them police protection.

The court directed the SHO of Paharganj Police Station to provide necessary security cover to the couple and asked the beat constable to give his mobile number to them and whenever a call is made to the police, it shall be attended immediately.

The court said this order shall be forthwith communicated to the authorities as well as parents of the couple, who have been made party to the petition.

