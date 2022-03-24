Left Menu

Goa: prostitution den inside supermarket busted

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:26 IST
The Crime Branch of Goa Police has arrested two men for allegedly running a prostitution racket inside a supermarket at Porvorim near here, an official said.

A girl was rescued during the raid on the supermarket, situated on a busy street, on Wednesday evening, he said.

The owner of the supermarket had constructed rooms inside which were used for the flesh trade, the official added.

Pawan Kumar Pandit (28) and Parshuram Chalwadi (46) were arrested under the Immoral Trafficking Act and probe was on, he said.

