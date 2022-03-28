Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say

Left Menu

A pair of gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials.The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them terrorists, the term usually used for Arab assailants.Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.The Israeli rescue service MADA confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 00:45 IST
A pair of gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials.

The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them “terrorists”, the term usually used for Arab assailants.

Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.

The Israeli rescue service MADA confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously. It released videos showing large numbers of police cars and ambulances in the area.

Israeli police confirmed the deaths of the two assailants. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rushed to the scene.

The incident comes just days after an Arab assailant killed four people in a stabbing in southern Israel.

