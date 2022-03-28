Man arrested with pistol in Jammu

A man was arrested and a weapon was seized from his possession here on Monday, officials said.

A police team saw a person moving suspiciously during routine patrolling in the Chatta area and intercepted him, they said.

During his search, a locally-made pistol and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the officials said.

A case was registered against the man under the Arms Act at police station Channi Himmat, they said.

