Left Menu

Man arrested with pistol in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:17 IST
Man arrested with pistol in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested and a weapon was seized from his possession here on Monday, officials said.

A police team saw a person moving suspiciously during routine patrolling in the Chatta area and intercepted him, they said.

During his search, a locally-made pistol and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the officials said.

A case was registered against the man under the Arms Act at police station Channi Himmat, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022