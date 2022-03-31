Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells Australia more Russian sanctions needed

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:36 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament on Thursday that new and stronger sanctions against Russia were needed to increase the pressure on Moscow over its invasion of his country.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

