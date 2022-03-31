Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday held talks with his Dutch counterpart Geoffrey Van Leeuwen focusing on bilateral defence and security cooperation as well as the crisis in Ukraine. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:44 IST
NSA Doval holds talks with Dutch counterpart
NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday held talks with his Dutch counterpart Geoffrey Van Leeuwen focusing on bilateral defence and security cooperation as well as the crisis in Ukraine. The visit to India by Leeuwen, the Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the prime minister of the Netherlands, comes ahead of a trip to that country by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Official sources said Doval and Leeuwen had intensive discussion covering a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major regional and global developments.

''Both of them underlined the importance for India and the Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest,'' said a source.

The sources said Doval and Leeuwen agreed to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries by expanding ongoing defence, security and counter-terrorism cooperation. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides. To commemorate this milestone, Kovind is paying a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to 7 at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

