Fuel storage unit on fire in Russian city near Ukrainian border-governor

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 09:37 IST
Fuel storage unit on fire in Russian city near Ukrainian border-governor

A fire broke out at a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod located close to the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, two days after the province was rocked by blasts at an arms depot. Two people were hurt in Friday's fire, Gladkov said on Telegram, and residents of three city streets were being evacuated.

Gladkov said this week that the arms depot explosions were believed to be a result of another fire, although he said the regional authorities were awaiting confirmation from the defence ministry. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

