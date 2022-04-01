Haryana CM inaugurates infrastructure projects in Gurugram

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:35 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the HUDA City Centre Metro Station underpass and flyover along with foot over bridges on Signature Tower and IFFCO Chowk intersections here. ''Gurugram is Haryana's gateway to the world and we have to ensure that it is developed as a futuristic city in all regards. The projects inaugurated today will provide better connectivity and mobility in addition to easing out congestion", Khattar said. He also inaugurated the civic water supply to five sectors in New Gurugram. The provision of water supply in Sectors 111-115 will cater to thousands of residents, who were dependent on water tankers, according to officials. On the occassion, Khattar announced that the Rao Birender Singh Sports Complex, an ultra-modern sports facility, will come up in Wazirabad village soon. Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjeet Singh had during a recent function confronted the Khattar over the delay of this stadium, which is to be named after his father and the second chief minister of Haryana.

