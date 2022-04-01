No military element to Solomon Islands cooperation, Chinese ministry says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:24 IST
- Country:
- China
There is "no military element" in the security cooperation between China and Soloman Islands, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
After a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands on Friday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solomon Islands
- Chinese
- China
- Pacific islands
- Beijing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds
Chinese companies exploit Indonesia's natural resources under BRI Initiative
Comm min recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese Aluminium foil
US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds
FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks