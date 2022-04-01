Goyal allays concerns of Deve Gowda, says Karnataka govt procuring ragi at MSP

The Karnataka government has started procurement of ragi at the minimum support price while for maize it has not yet sought permission from the Centre, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, during the Question Hour, said no step has been taken for procurement of 7 lakh tonne of ragi at MSP in Karnataka, while in his home district only one quintal of ragi has so far been purchased.

The same is the case with maize, the former prime minister said, adding Karnataka is the only state that produces ragi and maize and the Centre should take responsibility and assure procurement of these two commodities.

To this, Goyal replied that Deve Gowda is a senior leader and having run the government is fully aware of how the whole process works.

The prevailing system is that whenever the state decides to distribute any other commodity other than rice and wheat under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), they can procure ragi, maize or any other commodity and distribute it under NFSA provisions, he said.

''The Karnataka government has informed us that it is procuring ragi at MSP and the Central government has already given the permission,'' Goyal said.

He further said, ''If you have any concerns, I am happy to discuss them with you. I will talk to the chief minister and we can have a conversation.'' But for maize, Goyal said the state government has not yet sought permission. ''We will talk to the chief minister and find out,'' he added. The Union Minister mentioned that the state can procure and distribute commodities other than rice and wheat within the state. But the Centre does not take ragi or maize as it is not mandated under the central pool stock, he added.

