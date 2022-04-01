Left Menu

World heritage at risk amid Ukraine war, U.N. cultural agency says

Dozens of valuable churches, historical sites and museums have been damaged by the war in Ukraine, the United Nations' cultural agency said on Friday, adding that it was particularly worried about the northern city of Chernihiv.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:30 IST
World heritage at risk amid Ukraine war, U.N. cultural agency says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Dozens of valuable churches, historical sites and museums have been damaged by the war in Ukraine, the United Nations' cultural agency said on Friday, adding that it was particularly worried about the northern city of Chernihiv. Last month UNESCO said it had bolstered protective measures for Ukraine's endangered cultural heritage in light of Russia's invasion, such as using a "Blue Shield" emblem to mark its cultural sites and monuments.

"We are very concerned about both the situation at the humanitarian and (cultural) heritage levels. Humanity's heritage is in danger (in Ukraine)," Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO's assistant director-general for culture, told a news conference. UNESCO's first, preliminary list of totally or partially damaged sites featured 29 religious sites, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments, it said.

UNESCO's chief Audrey Azoulay wrote to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the beginning of March to remind him that Russia is a signatory to the convention for the protection of cultural heritage at the time of war, the agency said. But there had been no response so far, it added.

At talks this week, Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", said it would reduce offensives near Kyiv, the capital, and the nearby city of Chernihiv, to build trust. Kyiv and its allies say Russia is pulling troops out of those areas, not as a goodwill gesture but to regroup, because they have taken heavy losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022