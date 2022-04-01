Will look into aid for Assam people who lost kin to COVID outside state: Minister

The Assam government will look into the demand of providing monetary ex gratia to families who lost their kin to COVID-19 while residing outside the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said on Friday.

Speaking during Question Hour in the assembly, he said the state government is already giving one-time monetary aid to the kin of people who have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government has been paying Rs 50,000 as ex gratia to families of those who have died of COVID-19 in the state. So far, families of 5,579 victims have benefited, out of 6,708 applicants, the minister said.

To an appeal by BJP legislator Biswajit Phukan to extend this benefit to people of the state who died of COVID-19 outside Assam, Mohan said the government will have to work on it, assuring him of looking into the demand.

An amount of Rs 50 lakh is being paid to victims claimed by the virus in the line of duty. Families of seven such frontline COVID-19 workers were paid the compensation in 2020-21, the minister said.

Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed demanded an increase in the amount of ex gratia given in case of general people who died due to COVID-19.

Replying to a separate question by Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury on the progress of COVID vaccination, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that till March 30, 17,47,477 doses have been given in the 15-17 years category.

The target population in this category is around 13,58,000, out of which 10,19,845 have taken their first jab. Further, 7,27,632 second doses have been given till March 30 in this category, he added.

The minister said the state government has an adequate quantity of vaccines for the 15-17 age group.

