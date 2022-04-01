Aid convoy enters Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigray forces for first time in 3 months - WFP
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Trucks carrying aid entered Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigrayan forces on Friday for the first time since Dec. 15, the United Nations food agency said on Twitter on Friday.
The United Nations has said more than 90% of the 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Nations
- Tigrayan
- Ethiopian
- Tigrayans
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly
Madras HC refuses to discharge Twitter from defamation case
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Delhi HC to hear on May 10 pleas by FB, Twitter, Google against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally
Twitter to allow sharing clips of recorded Spaces on timeline