Local governor says Russia is breaking promises on humanitarian corridor for Mariupol
The governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday accused Russia of breaking its promises in terms of allowing humanitarian aid to reach the city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops.
"Humanitarian deliveries, despite all the agreements and promises of the Russian side, are not being carried out," Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a televised address. "The humanitarian corridor ... is essentially not operational."
Repeated efforts to deliver aid to Mariupol and help civilians evacuate have failed, with both sides blaming the other.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
