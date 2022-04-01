Left Menu

Local governor says Russia is breaking promises on humanitarian corridor for Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:27 IST
The governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday accused Russia of breaking its promises in terms of allowing humanitarian aid to reach the city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops.

"Humanitarian deliveries, despite all the agreements and promises of the Russian side, are not being carried out," Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a televised address. "The humanitarian corridor ... is essentially not operational."

Repeated efforts to deliver aid to Mariupol and help civilians evacuate have failed, with both sides blaming the other.

