Thane: 137 cases registered, 148 persons held in 4-hour anti-crime drive

Thane police registered 137 offences against 148 people in a span of four hours during a special drive, an official said on Friday.

The ''all out'' drive took place between 8pm and 12 midnight on Thursday, said Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale.

''We have arrested 148 people during this drive. Of these, 54 were held under NDPS provisions, 51 under Prohibition Act, 16 for gambling and 13 were absconders,'' he said.

