LG extends Navratri, Navreh and Ramzan greetings to people of J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:33 IST
  Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of Navratri, Navreh and Ramzan.

In his message, the LG said these occasions strengthen people's faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire everyone to lead a virtuous life.

May these occasions bring peace, prosperity and happiness and foster the spirit of compassion and brotherhood, he said.

Extending wishes for the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri, the LG said the divine atmosphere of prayer, chanting and meditation observed during the nine days of the festival brings spiritual freshness in people.

He also extended his wishes to people on the commencement of Ramzan, saying the holy month signifies the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance and austerity.

Sinha also extended his warm greetings to Kashmiri Pandits, who celebrate the first day of Chaitra Navratri as Navreh.

