India reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 1,260 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 09:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 1,260 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. With the new cases, the active caseload stands at 13,445 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 1,404 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,92,326. The current recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent. With 5,28,021 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent.

As many as 79.02 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far. India's COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.52 crore as per provisional reports till today morning. (ANI)

