Fishing boat capsizes, all five fishermen rescued

Five fishermen were rescued after their fishing boat capsized mid-sea around 20 nautical miles off Gangolli in Udupi district due to strong winds and high tidal waves, Coast Guard police sources said.

All the five fishermen in the boat were rescued by fishermen from another boat who were fishing in nearby waters. The boat 'Manal' which capsized was owned by Mohammed Hanif of Udyavar. It had gone fishing at around 3 PM on March 29 from Malpe fishing port. During midnight on March 31, the velocity of waves in the deep sea near Gangolli went too high as a result of which the fibre sheet below the engine got ruptured. Water gushed into the boat and it started sinking.

The fishermen were rescued by Digambara Kharvi and a team, who were fishing on their boat 'Raja Raksha' in nearby waters. The capsized boat could not be rescued as it sank deep into the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)