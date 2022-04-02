Fund for development work in villages raised Rs 121.30 cr in 2021-22: Delhi govt

The government said it has more than doubled the fund for development work in villages of Delhi, raising it to Rs 121.30 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 50 crore the previous year.

Over 62 percent of the budget allocation of Rs 121.30 crore or Rs 76 crore was spent by March 15, the government informed the Delhi Assembly earlier this week during the budget session.

The fund allocated for development of villages was Rs 50 crore in 2020-21. Out of it, Rs 47 crore was spent in that year, Development minister Gopal Rai said in reply to a question by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The funds were spent on various development works including civic infrastructure in the villages of 27 Assembly constituencies in the national capital, he said.

As per official estimates, the number of villages in Delhi is over 350.

The Delhi Village Development Board in December last year had approved Rs 399 crore for implementation of 291 schemes related to strengthening of roads, drains, community centres, parks, sports grounds, chaupal and gymnasium in rural areas.

