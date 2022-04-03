Police save 4 from drowning in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal
PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 03-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 00:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people from Delhi were rescued by police after they fell into the Ganga here in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.
According to police, Ritu (27) lost balance while bathing in the river. Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh (57) and Jaspreet Kaur (33), who were accompanying Ritu, tried to save her, but the strong currents pulled them away.
All four were rescued by alert police personnel, they said, adding that the incident occurred around 11 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganga
- Delhi
- Tehri Garhwal
- Uttarakhand
- Amandeep Singh
- Manjeet Singh
- Jaspreet Kaur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security tightened in Delhi on Shab-E-Barat
5 nabbed for killing man following argument in west Delhi's Naraina
One dead, five apprehended after fatal brawl in Delhi's Naraina
Over 2,450 people fined for traffic violations in Delhi on Holi, Shab-e-Barat
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on 2-day visit