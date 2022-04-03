Left Menu

Police save 4 from drowning in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 03-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 00:18 IST
Four people from Delhi were rescued by police after they fell into the Ganga here in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

According to police, Ritu (27) lost balance while bathing in the river. Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh (57) and Jaspreet Kaur (33), who were accompanying Ritu, tried to save her, but the strong currents pulled them away.

All four were rescued by alert police personnel, they said, adding that the incident occurred around 11 am.

