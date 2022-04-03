Left Menu

Ukraine says Bucha 'massacre' was deliberate, demands new Russia sanctions

They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," his ministry quoted him as saying on Twitter. Russia has so far not commented publicly on the claims. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Sunday of carrying out a deliberate "massacre" in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv and called on the G7 to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Moscow.

"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds. Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," his ministry quoted him as saying on Twitter.

Russia has so far not commented publicly on the claims. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.

