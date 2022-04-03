Left Menu

Army chief General Naravane leaves for Singapore on official visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:33 IST
Army chief General Naravane leaves for Singapore on official visit
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane left for Singapore on Sunday on a three-day visit to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

The Army said Gen. Naravane will hold talks with the senior military and civilian leadership of Singapore during his visit from April 4 to April 6.

The Army chief will also visit a number of military installations in Singapore.

''Gen MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has proceeded on a three-day visit to Singapore from April 4 to 6. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country,'' the Army said in a statement.

''The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations,'' it added.

Gen. Naravane is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kranji war memorial.

''The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base,'' the Army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022