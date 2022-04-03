Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Assam, arrests CPI (Maoist) member

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 17 locations in Assam and arrested a member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for allegedly spreading its network in the northeast region of the country.

The searches were carried out in places in Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts, according to an official spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reema Orang of Cachar has been arrested from Dibrugarh, he said.

The case relates to the arrest of Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, a member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee, along with his associate Akash Orang, a member of the outlawed outfit's Assam State Organising Committee, from the Patimara Tea Garden in March, the spokesperson said.

These accused along with their associates were involved in spreading the network of the CPI (Maoist) in Assam and other parts of the northeast region of the country, he said.

During searches, digital devices and incriminating documents of the CPI (Maoist) were seized, the NIA spokesperson said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

