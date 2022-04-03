Ukrainian prosecutors say 410 bodies found in towns near Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:30 IST
Ukrainian prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia have found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv and 140 of them had been examined, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said on television on Sunday.
Russia denied allegations that its forces killed civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv.
