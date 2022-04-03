TDP leader Ramakrishnudu accuses CM Jagan Reddy of destroying Andhra's economy

Former finance minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed Andhra Pradesh's state economy as a whole by bringing multi-crore loans and accused him of diverting loan amount to his party's frauds and scams. Ramakrishnudu expressed concerns about the "predicted increment in debts and frauds which were to afflict Andhra Pradesh even in the so-called auspicious 'Subhakritanama Telugu calendar year'."

He also alleged that the finance commission funds were not made available to the sarpanches. "As a result, the newly elected people's representatives were not able to take up development works in villages. The former Minister said usurping powers of sarpanches was tantamount to violating the 73 and 74 constitutional amendments," he added. "No other CM since independence has acted like Jagan to deprive sarpanches of their powers. At least now, the elected leaders at the village level should fight for their rights and shoulder the cause of reconstructing their villages," the TDP leader added.

Ramakrishnudu accused Jagan Reddy of undermining the 'Grama Swaraj' that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt about. "The court had given six months' time to the government to complete Amaravati works after taking a close look at the works there. The YSRCP regime cannot escape from its responsibility to complete Amaravati on the pretext of not having the required funds," said the TDP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)