Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join govt

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:29 IST
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Image Credit: Twitter (@GotabayaR)
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's president on Monday invited all political parties represented in parliament to accept ministerial portfolios to help find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in decades, his office said in a statement. "President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to come together to find solutions to the ongoing national crisis," the statement said.

"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," it added.

