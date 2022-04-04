Terrorist hideout busted near LoC in J-K's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

He said the timely recovery of the arms consignment by the alert security forces foiled the ''enemy's nefarious designs'' of disturbing the peace process in the Union Territory. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village of Haveli Tehsil, the spokesman said.

He said the arms and ammunition seized from the hideout included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and 20 rounds and one Chinese pistol with a magazine and four rounds.

Without naming Pakistan, the spokesman said ''once again the enemy's nefarious designs of disturbing the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir has been foiled by the alert security forces.'' Officials said no one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information.

