Deepender Hooda moves notice in RS over Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh

Entering the tug of war between Aam Adami Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the statehood issue of Chandigarh, Indian National Congress (INC) Rajya Sabha, MP Deepender Singh Hooda moved a notice on Monday under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of the Union Territory of Chandigarh and has called the Punjab Assembly's resolution "unconstitutional" and "misleading". In his notice, Hooda stated: "...to discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the last few days concerning the Union Territory of Chandigarh. On April 1, 2022, a resolution has been unilaterally passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding the transfer of UT of Chandigarh. The said resolutions states "Chandigarh city was created as the Capital of Punjab" is misleading and incomplete submission of facts."

Hooda said that it is a gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, and is likely to disturb the peace, harmony and stability in the entire region. "The rightful claim of the State of Haryana over the UT of Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water is legally entitled and protected under the constitution of India. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention," the MP added.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 1 moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule. Bhagwant Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

On March 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees. (ANI)

