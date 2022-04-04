Two CRPF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar

At least two security forces personnel were injured in firing by militants in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.

''Terrorists opened firing on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans,'' they said.

The officials said the injured personnel have been evacuated to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)