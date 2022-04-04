Left Menu

Two CRPF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:00 IST
At least two security forces personnel were injured in firing by militants in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.

''Terrorists opened firing on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans,'' they said.

The officials said the injured personnel have been evacuated to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, they said.

