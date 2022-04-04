UK PM Johnson has not received a fine for COVID breaches - spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not received a police fine relating to breaches of COVID regulations, his spokesman said on Monday.
Police have begun issuing fines after receiving evidence from an internal government investigation into lockdown parties in Johnson's Downing Street offices. Some events remain under investigation and further fines may be issued.
