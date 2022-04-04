Left Menu

Ukraine's president says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:33 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Ukraine had become aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelenskiy said. The Kremlin has denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after corpses were discovered there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

