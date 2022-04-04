Ukraine's president says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:33 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Ukraine had become aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.
"These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelenskiy said. The Kremlin has denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after corpses were discovered there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
TOP WRAP 1-Zelenskiy says Russia wages 'terror', Mariupol says thousands deported
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more