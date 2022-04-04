Nagpur: Woman lawyer killed in road accident

A 38-year-old woman lawyer was killed in a road accident in Wadi area of Nagpur on Monday morning, a police official said.

Arpana Kulkarni's two-wheeler was hit by a speeding multi-utility vehicle when she was on her way home after attending court, the Wadi police station official said.

A case has been registered for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, he said.

