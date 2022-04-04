Ukraine deputy prime minister says ICRC convoy is still blocked in eastern town

An evacuation convoy escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross is still blocked in the eastern town of Manhush, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

Earlier an ICRC spokesperson said one of its teams had been stopped during an attempt to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops, and was being held.

