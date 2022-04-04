Ukraine deputy prime minister says ICRC convoy is still blocked in eastern town
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:46 IST
An evacuation convoy escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross is still blocked in the eastern town of Manhush, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.
Earlier an ICRC spokesperson said one of its teams had been stopped during an attempt to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops, and was being held.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Committee of Red Cross
- Russian
- Iryna
- Manhush
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
Figure skating-Absences loom large with Russians out of world championships
France freezes USD 24bn of Russian Central Bank's assets