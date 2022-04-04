Left Menu

Ukraine deputy prime minister says ICRC convoy is still blocked in eastern town

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:46 IST
An evacuation convoy escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross is still blocked in the eastern town of Manhush, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

Earlier an ICRC spokesperson said one of its teams had been stopped during an attempt to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops, and was being held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

