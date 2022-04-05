Left Menu

Arrest made in weekend California shooting that left six dead, 12 wounded -police

The coroner said in a statement on Monday that it had identified the deceased as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, and Devazia Turner, 29. Police on Sunday said the 12 who were hurt had "varying degrees of injuries." Police recovered at least one handgun while it conducted searches at three residences in the area for the suspect and evidence.

The Sacramento Police Department said on Monday that a suspect was arrested in a weekend shooting that left six people dead and 12 wounded a few blocks from the state capitol. The department said in a statement that it took Dandre Martin, 26, into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. He was booked and being held on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

Gunfire erupted as bars began to close and patrons poured onto the streets near the Golden 1 Center arena, home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The coroner said in a statement on Monday that it had identified the deceased as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, and Devazia Turner, 29.

Police on Sunday said the 12 who were hurt had "varying degrees of injuries." Police recovered at least one handgun while it conducted searches at three residences in the area for the suspect and evidence. Investigators also recovered over 100 shell casings at the scene, the department said.

The area of the shooting has recently been revitalized as an entertainment center. Over the past week, pandemic masks had started coming off and bars and restaurants began filling with people long isolated by COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

