Left Menu

U.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson

The United States has previously said that members of Russia's military had committed war crimes in Ukraine since the invasion was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. "We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:23 IST
U.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson

The United States is supporting an international team of prosecutors and experts to help collect and analyze evidence of atrocities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hold those responsible accountable, a spokesperson said on Monday.

International outrage has spread over killings of civilians in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and bodies with their hands bound were found on the roadside in Bucha, a town reclaimed from Russian forces as Moscow shifted the focus of the fighting elsewhere. The United States has previously said that members of Russia's military had committed war crimes in Ukraine since the invasion was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February.

"We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. Price said images and reports suggest atrocities are not the act of a rogue soldier, but rather part of a "broader, troubling campaign."

At the request of Ukraine, the team will support the prosecutor general of Ukraine's war crimes unit, Price said. "The terrible death and destruction wrought by the Kremlin's forces is going to continue as long as Putin continues this senseless, unprovoked war," Price said.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special operation" aimed at demilitarizing and "denazifying" Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022