U.S. Senator Romney announces deal on $10 billion in COVID funding
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 02:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
An agreement to provide $10 billion in U.S. funding for COVID aid has been reached in the Senate, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the chamber, hailed the deal but said he was disappointed that an agreement on $5 billion of global health funding had not also been reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitt Romney
- COVID
- Democrat
- Senate
- Republican
- U.S.
- Chuck Schumer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China calls for stable farm production as officials implement COVID control
Hong Kong's COVID sports ban hits residents, young athletes
China reports 2,027 new COVID cases for March 20 vs 1,737 a day earlier
Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary
Samoa detects scores of COVID cases within days of outbreak