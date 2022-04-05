Left Menu

U.S. Senator Romney announces deal on $10 billion in COVID funding

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 02:18 IST
  • United States

An agreement to provide $10 billion in U.S. funding for COVID aid has been reached in the Senate, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the chamber, hailed the deal but said he was disappointed that an agreement on $5 billion of global health funding had not also been reached.

